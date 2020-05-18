Boity, Somizi & Ciara: see what your fave celebs got up to this weekend
While many South Africans wait in anticipation for level 3 of the lockdown which will come with the further easing of restrictions, many people have managed to adapt to virtual gatherings and being home-bound as the ‘new normal’.
This past weekend was yet another with no dinner dates at one’s favourite restaurant and no celebrations in the club. Here eMzansi, growth was celebrated, and there was, as has been the trend, more cooking.
Further abroad, both love and baby fever were in the air.
Here’s what some of your favoutite celebs got up to.
This past weekend, Boity celebrated reaching 3,9 million followers on Instagram. The media personality, actress and rapper is now on the road to a whooping four million followers and her brand has grown exponentially since her debut in 2010 when she appeared in a Wimpy commercial.
In an Instagram post, the star thanked her followers for their love and support, with many of them taking to the comment section to congratulate her.
Somizi spent a part of his weekend in the kitchen cooking up a storm. His meal, which he says was inspired by some of his followers, included roast leg of lamb and green salad with homemade salad dressing.
Somizi’s love for cooking is something he has not kept hidden, as he often posts images and videos of himself cooking either for his hubby, or his friends. He is also set to start his own YouTube Channel called Cooking with Somizi.
While Somizi cooked up a storm in the kitchen, NaakMusiq was in studio cooking up some new music. This is undoubtedly a challenging time to release new music.
However, judging by the comment section on his post, NaakMusiq’s fans are hooked and simply cannot wait until the song is dropped.
If his previous hits including Call Out and Mamelani are anything to go by, this new song is likely to leave us with no choice but to sing along.
Sho Madjozi shared exciting news with her followers this weekend when she revealed how she would be celebrating Africa Day.
The huku hitmaker will be in concert with various African artists including Burna Boy, Yemi Alade and Sauti So at the Africa Day Benefit Concert.
With virtual gatherings being the name of the game for now, supporters can enjoy the concert from the comfort of their homes by watching it on YouTube or MTV Base.
Jennifer Lopez used a part of her weekend to spread love on social media. In a love-filled Instagram post where she posed cosily beside her partner Alex Rodriguez, the star mentioned the importance of holding our loved ones close and spreading love during this difficult time.
JLo and her partner have become one of Hollywood’s most loved couples, and they have used social media on various occasions to share their love journey with their followers.
This past weekend also saw Ciara causing traffic on social media with her baby bump, proving that pregnancy can be undeniably sexy. The singer, who is already the mom to a 5-year-old son and a 2-year-old daughter, is currently expecting a third baby with her husband Russell Wilson.
Her post left many of her followers with no choice but to feel the baby fever, and they took to the comment section with compliments, messages of love and well wishes as she nears the end of her pregnancy.