Sho Madjozi takes BET fight to the big boys

Sho Madjozi holds her own after being nominated in the all-male affair Best International Act category at the 2020 BET Awards.

This is the Tsonga rapper's second nomination at the awards after her big win last year.

The John Cena hit-maker will compete against Nigerian powerhouse Burna Boy and UK megastar Stormzy.

British rapper Dave, Innoss'B from DR Congo as well as French musicians S.Pri Noir and Ninho complete the list.

Sho Madjozi won the fan-voted Viewers' Choice: Best International Act, last year.

That category has better female representation this year, starting with Zimbabwean-born and SA-based songbird Sha Sha.

Real name Charmaine Mapimbiro, Sha Sha is renowned for her song Tender Love featuring DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small.

"This is a huge deal and it feels amazing. I never saw it coming. For me this will just open doors, just a mere nomination is crazy. Having to be recognised internationally is a blessing," Sha Sha told Sowetan yesterday.

"I was at home when I found out and I was just chilling. I got a call from one of my people and informed me that I was nominated.

"I thought it was a mistake and it was someone else. When I saw that it was actually me, I went nuts. I was running and jumping around - I had an out-of body experience."