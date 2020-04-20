Kwesta, Sho Madjozi & Rihanna: see what your fave celebs got up to this weekend
This past weekend saw artists around the globe unite in the Global Citizen One World: Together at Home concert in the fight against COVID-19. But besides playing their part in fighting against the coronavirus pandemic, our faves got up to a little more.
Here eMzansi, ‘body goals’ was the name of the game and an iconic rapper celebrated one million views for an international collaboration.
Further abroad, fun was had in the kitchen and the hustle continued as new products were introduced.
Here’s what some of your favourite celebs got up to.
Posting this today because I know some of you need some inspiration to get active in the week ahead💪🏾😜 @castlelitesa hit me with a lil bit of #CastleLiteQuaRoutine challenge and you know I couldn’t say no. Check out this workout set to some lyrics in my new single #ImAStar. Let’s see how many of these you can do before your legs give in😅 Good Luck Champ!! #StaySafe #StayHome #CastleLite
As motivation for her followers to tackle their body goals in the week ahead, rapper and TV personality, Nomuzi Mabena spent a part of her weekend working out, proving that staying active is a possibility even during this challenging time. Some of her followers took to the comment section to ask for fitness advice while many expressed how they were motivated to get their fitness game on. With abs like those, one is honestly left with very little choice but to be inspired.
Sho Madjozi spent her weekend having fun while being creative. The ‘John Cena’ hitmaker has come up with another song which she has challenged producers to spice up with a beat. The star is undoubtedly talented and her unique style of rap has made a mark in the music industry. Might her new song be another hit as big as ‘John Cena’? Quite possible!
This past weekend was a celebratory one for Kwesta. His song "I came, I saw” which he recorded alongside multi-nominated Grammy artist Rick Ross reached one million views. Having featured Wale on ‘Spirit’, the star is no stranger to international collaborations. “I came, I saw” is not just any rap song – it has a house touch and a dash township funk to it. With so much versatility, it is definitely deserving of one million views.
“Stay at home, but make it look cute” is perhaps the ideal phrase to sum up Amanda Du Pont’s weekend. In an Instagram post, the star was seen chilling in her garden looking simple but cute in black sweats and white sneakers. With her skin popping and her Afro out to play, staying home has never looked this gorgeous.
Rihanna spent her weekend looking absolutely gorgeous while showing off her new items on her Fenty collection: a new cream blush and a new cream bronzer. If the comment section is anything to go by, her fans are absolutely in love with her new products. Since Rihanna seems to be in the spirit of new things, staying hopeful that she will give us some new music soon surely won’t hurt.
Oprah Winfrey spent her weekend having fun in the kitchen and cooking up a storm once again. Fortunately. she did not use a spoon-rest to stir her pasta this time around. In an Instagram post, she mentioned that she was preparing dinner slightly earlier so she could sit back and enjoy the One World: Together at Home concert which united artists across the globe in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. We hope she enjoyed the concert like most of the world did.