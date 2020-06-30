Sha Sha blown over by prestigious BET award
Amapiano has officially broken into the international market and 'yano queen Sha Sha is leading the global takeover after winning a prestigious BET Award.
The Tender Love and Akulaleki hit-maker scooped Viewers Choice Best New International Act - the same award won by Sho Madjozi last year and Sjava in 2018.
The Zimbabwean-born and SA-based singer beat Rema (Nigeria), Celeste (UK), Stacy (France), Hatik (France) and Young T & Bugsey (UK).
"I'm still pinching myself. It's a beautiful moment that amapiano is being recognised internationally and just the music that I do in general. It's amazing and fulfilling," Sha Sha said.
"I'm very happy and humbled. This is really a great moment. It means the world to me. Just a nomination alone puts me on a great platform and it has opened bigger opportunities for me."
Nomzamo Mbatha, dolled up in a Cavanagh Baker bodycon number, announced Sha Sha as the winner from her Los Angeles home in the early hours of yesterday morning.
Sha Sha stayed up in her Johannesburg home.
She told Sowetan yesterday that she was disappointed that she couldn't attend the awards in person because of the Covid-19 lockdown and walk the red carpet in Hollywood.
"I stayed up with my sisters all through the night and finally I heard my name.
"I was in shock for the first few seconds and then it hit me," Sha Sha added.
"I lost my head - it was super crazy because I was screaming. The next door neighbours actually complained."
Rapper Sho Madjozi lost out to Nigerian megastar Burna Boy for Best International Act - who won the award for a second consecutive year.
The winner in the category was introduced by supermodel Naomi Campbell through a video clip.
"Thank you very much BET, second time I appreciate it. I will use this opportunity to say sometime around 1835 there was a mission to turn the nation of Africa into a dominated nation," Burna Boy said during his acceptance speech.
"Now it's the time to overturn that back into the royalty that we were because in order for black lives to matter Africa must matter."
Beyonce's Brown Skin Girl featuring Wizkid and Blue Ivy Carter won the BET Her Award - nodding neosoul and/or traditional R&B artists. One of the composers of the song is local rapper Anatii. The song also scooped a Soul Train Award last October.
The virtually-produced 20th annual BET Awards aired last night on BET Africa with performances by American artists Masego, Alicia Keys, Chloe X Halle, DaBaby, D Smoke, Jennifer Hudson and John Legend.
