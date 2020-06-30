Sha Sha blown over by prestigious BET award

Amapiano has officially broken into the international market and 'yano queen Sha Sha is leading the global takeover after winning a prestigious BET Award.

The Tender Love and Akulaleki hit-maker scooped Viewers Choice Best New International Act - the same award won by Sho Madjozi last year and Sjava in 2018.

The Zimbabwean-born and SA-based singer beat Rema (Nigeria), Celeste (UK), Stacy (France), Hatik (France) and Young T & Bugsey (UK).

"I'm still pinching myself. It's a beautiful moment that amapiano is being recognised internationally and just the music that I do in general. It's amazing and fulfilling," Sha Sha said.

"I'm very happy and humbled. This is really a great moment. It means the world to me. Just a nomination alone puts me on a great platform and it has opened bigger opportunities for me."

Nomzamo Mbatha, dolled up in a Cavanagh Baker bodycon number, announced Sha Sha as the winner from her Los Angeles home in the early hours of yesterday morning.

Sha Sha stayed up in her Johannesburg home.