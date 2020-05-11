Bonang, Black Coffee & Kim Kardashian: see what your fave celebs got up to this weekend

This past weekend saw many people celebrating Mother’s Day under lockdown.

With spa dates and lunch at your mother’s favourite restaurant being out of the picture, this was indeed a Mother’s Day with a twist.

Staying at home continues to be the mandate, and most aspects of life continue to happen virtually, even for our celebs.

Here in Mzansi, artists used their craft to bring about positive change and various celebs took to social media to appreciate their mothers.

Further abroad, the mood was just as celebratory. Mother’s Day was not the only special occasion, as the birthday of a bundle of joy was also celebrated.