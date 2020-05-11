Bonang, Black Coffee & Kim Kardashian: see what your fave celebs got up to this weekend
This past weekend saw many people celebrating Mother’s Day under lockdown.
With spa dates and lunch at your mother’s favourite restaurant being out of the picture, this was indeed a Mother’s Day with a twist.
Staying at home continues to be the mandate, and most aspects of life continue to happen virtually, even for our celebs.
Here in Mzansi, artists used their craft to bring about positive change and various celebs took to social media to appreciate their mothers.
Further abroad, the mood was just as celebratory. Mother’s Day was not the only special occasion, as the birthday of a bundle of joy was also celebrated.
This lockdown period has seen Bonang serving killer stay-at-home looks. This weekend was no different as the star’s lockdown drip did not disappoint.
While we’re used to seeing Queen B in high-end designer gowns, the looks she’s been serving during this lockdown have shown us that there's little Queen B can't pull off, including casual wear.
Staying at home has honestly never looked this good. Might we add, we’re absolutely obsessed with her jacket!
Instead of celebrating Mother’s Day by simply posting a selfie with her mother, Rouge took it a step further with a throwback to the time when her mother received her first SAMA Award on her behalf.
The rapper scooped the Music Video of the Year Award at the 24th annual SAMA awards in 2018 for her hit song Arumtumtum and her mother accepted the award on her behalf since she was not able to attend.
Sho Madjozi celebrated her 28th birthday this weekend! While the star is used to having her friends dress up and meet up to celebrate her birthday with her, she had to do things a little differently this year.
The star requested her followers to dress up like her for her birthday, and they were delighted at the opportunity to dress as their fave. She gave away prizes in the form of data, airtime and cash for the most impressive Sho Madjozi looks.
As our confinement slowly lightens, my goal remains clear...tonight join me in spreading joy and raising funds towards @gift.of.the.givers fight against COVID-19. We've got just two more episodes of #HomeBrewed to go, let's make it count! (Link in Bio) #WeAreOne #StayHome
Black Coffee spent a part of his weekend doing what he does best, while bringing positive change in the process. The DJ and musical icon spread fun and joy through his set, while raising funds in collaboration with Gift of The Givers to assist in their fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
Seeing Black Coffee on the decks during this lockdown period is not an unfamiliar sight, as he has delivered virtual performances on various platforms including the One World: Together At Home Global Citizen concert.
Becoming a #mother has been my biggest accomplishment in #life. It’s one of the toughest jobs but the most fulfilling job. Today is your day all you beautiful, amazing, strong #mothers. We couldn’t do this thing called #life without you! Also, to my amazing #mother, I love you! Thank you for raising me into the woman I am today. You taught me so much and for that I am forever #grateful! #happymothersday #mothers #motherhood 💕
American actress Tia Mowry took to social media to celebrate Mother’s Day by reflecting on her own journey of motherhood.
In an Instagram post, she shared how being a mother is her greatest accomplishment in life, while also acknowledging all mothers who tirelessly and effortlessly take on the tough yet fulfilling task of being a mother.
Her comment section flooded with messages of gratitude and Mother’s Day wishes.
For Kim Kardashian, Mother’s Day was not the only special occasion this weekend as her youngest son, Psalm West, celebrated his first birthday.
In a heartfelt Instagram post, Kim shared how her bundle of joy completes their family, wishing her cute son a happy birthday.
The absolutely adorable GIF of the birthday boy melted many hearts, with many of Kim’s family, friends and followers taking to the comment section to wish young Psalm a happy birthday.