South Africa

Probability of weekend load-shedding because of shortage of capacity

By ERNEST MABUZA - 06 February 2020 - 10:06
The power utility said there was an increased possibility of load-shedding over the next 18 months.
The power utility said there was an increased possibility of load-shedding over the next 18 months.
Image: Gallo Images. File photo

Eskom said on Thursday morning that stage 2 load-shedding was in effect and would continue on Friday, owing to a shortage of capacity and higher demand for electricity.

The power utility said there was an increased possibility of load-shedding over the next 18 months as Eskom was conducting critical maintenance to restore its ageing plant.

“Customers are also advised that any additional shifts on the system may require a change in the load-shedding stage.

“As we continue to replenish the emergency reserves at our pumped storage schemes and open-cycle gas turbines, we will continue to explore the pilot programme of providing load-shedding respite during the morning and evening traffic rush hours  in the week,” Eskom said.

However, the power utility said this was not possible on Thursday owing to the available generating capacity and the need to replenish emergency reserves.

“Unplanned outages or breakdowns were at 11,567MW as at 6am this morning. Critical maintenance is being done on units that are currently on planned outages, as well as some of those on unplanned outages, to ensure timeous return to service.”

Cyril Ramaphosa 'favours' Cosatu proposal to lower Eskom debt

President Cyril Ramaphosa is “favourably disposed” to a proposal by the country’s largest trade union federation to lower the debt of struggling ...
News
21 hours ago

Soweto hostel volatile after power cuts

There are fears of violence erupting again near the Nancefield hostel in Soweto over electricity.
News
2 days ago

Gwede Mantashe drops electricity bombshell at mining indaba

Energy minister suggests Eskom should not be the only company generating power
News
3 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

World Cancer Day: Meet the doctor providing free surgeries in Cape Town
Two hospitals, two weeks: Time lapse shows China’s speedy reaction to ...
X