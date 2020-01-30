Three fun beauty looks to rock at the SunMet
A day at the races is one of the few times on the social calendar that one can go glamorous. Known as the richest race day in Africa, this weekend marks the 158th instalment of the SunMet, for which Bonang Matheba’s House of BNG will be the official celebrations partner.
This year’s theme is African Luxury Visionary; so whether you need a last-minute beauty miracle or some extra elevation, here are three beauty looks that will have you looking the part.
1. Do go with the afro
Leave your straight wigs at home ladies and opt for afro texture hairstyles that showcase your natural locks – I mean, what’s more luxurious than a big, luscious afro? Take your cue from Lupita Nyong’o, a la the Screen Actors Guild red carpet and rock an updo that’s more than just a slicked back ponytail. Add volume to your afro by getting your hairstylist to crochet some afro extensions that will give length and volume and not cause damage to the hair.
Bring it home: Our own dream girl, Nomalanga Shozi knows how to wear big afro texture like a pro. Whether slicked back into a voluminous high ponytail or let loose with a slight brow-grazing bang, she is a texture queen.
2. Give your eyes 2020 vision
This year’s theme allows you to go big with your eyes. As seen on the runways of Valentino Haute Couture shows, give your eyes a lift with extra details and bold hues. There’s no reason to hold back here so make use of either black or a bright-coloured liner and don’t forget to give us lashes dahling. Whether you apply false metallic lashes, sparkling rhinestone accents or top your graphic eyeshadow with numerous layers of glitter – the stage is yours.
Bring it home: If you’re on more of the “let’s tone down the theatrics” side of life, Nomzamo Mbatha shows how to achieve bold eyes that are wearable but still make a statement. Choose a bold, jewel toned colour in a shimmery texture and create a smoky eye that wraps around the eyes.
3. Be extra with accessories
A racing event is never complete without a couple of over-the-top fascinators and hats, so finish off your beauty look with hair and face accessories that will not only make you look luxurious but will guarantee a good photo op. Go for face accenting sunglasses and earrings as seen at the Schiaparelli Couture show that will elevate eyes and the neckline.
Bring it home: Treat your hair like a queen with bejewelled hair bands, clips and earrings, like Bonang, to make even the simplest hairstyle look race day ready.