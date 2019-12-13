Meet the man who put the crown on Zozibini Tunzi

Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi's signature TWA (Teeny Weeny Afro) does not cost R5 or R20 as social media hecklers have been claiming; it cost her R180.

Jawad Maphoto, the man who has been taking care of Tunzi's crown for the past five months, said: "Sometimes they could be things we add to the haircut that could make it cost more than R180. [It all] depends on the client's request," Maphoto said.

The 39-year-old celebrity hairstylist is the owner of Lajawi Salon in Midrand, Johannesburg.

"Someone in Tembisa obviously wouldn't charge as much as someone based in Sandton, for example. Issues of rent and quality products come into play. The price is justified by a lot of things that we offer and the care we give to our client.

"We use [hair] colours that can intensify such a simple cut. So, it's the extras that make the cut. You can get the same cut with the guy cutting hair under a bridge but with us, it's about understanding how to take care of hair."

Maphoto first met and started doing Tunzi's hair during Miss SA's top 16 round. He has also worked with former Miss SA Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters before she was crowned Miss Universe in 2017.