How to watch Lockdown season 5 online

As season 5 picks up, Deborah is under pressure from the department of correctional services, after one death too many at the prison. Arch-rivals Mazet and Tyson are still running the prison yard together, for now. And Monde is trying to make things right with Vicky (Lauren Jenae) while worrying about her sister Katlego (Natasha Thahane), who’s been transferred to Kgotsong Asylum.

Sophie Lichaba joins the cast this season as the head nurse at Kgotsong. We can’t wait to see where her character goes.

