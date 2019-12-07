Just like Kanye, Sizwe Dhlomo owns a mountain and everyone is shook
'If flex so hard' was a person, it would be TV and radio personality Sizwe Dhlomo.
From alluding to the fact that he's got the "land" back to the amount of properties he own, Sizwe's got tongues wagging when he alluded that he allegedly own a mountain.
He shared on Twitter that he even rented his mountain to cellphone towers.
??♂️ I even rent it out for cellphone towers. https://t.co/b04GHFo2nR— Sizwe Dhlomo (@SizweDhlomo) December 1, 2019
Sizwe's revelation comes after a tweep posted a snap of American rapper Kanye standing on a mountain he owned as he looking at the 6,713 acres that he owns.
The tweep added that the picture was the hardest flex of the year. While others felt that Ye owning a mountain was money goals, a tweep responded saying, "What kind of a**hole owns a mountain?"
Known for flexing on social media, Sizwe raised his hand using an emoji following it with the text, "I even rent it out for cellphone towers."
This then shook tweeps who shared sentiments that Sizwe was "serious" money goals.
Let's see your mountain @SizweDhlomo ,@VusiThembekwayo where is your mountain? pic.twitter.com/djN6H59pEu— OIM|MR Follow Back (@OnlyInMzansi) December 2, 2019
Lmao! Lomjita is high class flex... If he was a rapper we would be breathing through the wound.— Menzi Ngcongo (@DayoDarkie) December 1, 2019
This is premium flex. This is the Royce rolls of flex. This that model c swagg in the kasi flex.— That Zulu G (@WZDMuz) December 1, 2019
This is a different kind of bag bro yoh pic.twitter.com/MMKtt2M5jc— TshepoMakuwa (@ArkentoriaCEO) December 2, 2019
I mean ye got 6k acres of land, n more riches you dont compare— Stanswempu ? (@mbusoSavvy) December 2, 2019
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.