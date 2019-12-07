Pic of The Day

Just like Kanye, Sizwe Dhlomo owns a mountain and everyone is shook

By Masego Seemela - 07 December 2019 - 08:58
Sizwe allegedly owns a mountain.
Image: (Photo by Gallo Images / Frennie Shivambu)

'If flex so hard' was a person, it would be TV and radio personality Sizwe Dhlomo. 

From alluding to the fact that he's got the "land" back to the amount of properties he own, Sizwe's got tongues wagging when he alluded that he allegedly own a mountain. 

He shared on Twitter that he even rented his mountain to cellphone towers.  

Sizwe's revelation comes after a tweep posted a snap of American rapper Kanye standing on a mountain he owned as he looking at the 6,713 acres that he owns.

The tweep added that the picture was the hardest flex of the year. While others felt that Ye owning a mountain was money goals, a tweep responded saying, "What kind of a**hole owns a mountain?" 

Known for flexing on social media, Sizwe raised his hand using an emoji following it with the text, "I even rent it out for cellphone towers." 

This then shook tweeps who shared sentiments that Sizwe was "serious" money goals. 

