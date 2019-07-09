DJ Fresh co-hosts Newzroom Afrika's breakfast show
You might not have heard his voice on air for a while but fans of DJ Fresh were ecstatic when he appeared on Newzroom Afrika's morning show, Breaking Dawn.
Fresh appeared alongside Sizwe Dhlomo, Gugs Mhlungu and the rest of the squad on Tuesday morning.
Talking all things current affairs, the hashtag #Freshon405 trended on Twitter as thousands took to the platform to welcome Fresh back into their homes.
Fresh was taken off Metro after a complaint to the BCCSA over 'offensive language.' Sunday World reported he had refused to apologise, an allegation Fresh disputed in a statement released on Monday.
Meanwhile, Twitter has welcomed Fresh (and his colourful jacket) back with open arms, saying he aced his TV 'audition.'
@DJFreshSA took coming in "bright and early" very seriously ??? #FreshOn405 loving the show already @SizweDhlomo @GugsM— Lwazi Tshabangu (@LwazeeLloyd) July 9, 2019
@DJFreshSA should explain the inspiration behind this morning's Ghana themed Jacket, becos Ghana lost last night @Newzroom405 @SizweDhlomo But i must admit, it is FRESH #Freshon405— African Buffalo (@HlamalaniMongwe) July 9, 2019
#FreshOn405 Its good to see Fresh and hear his voice, Thank you @SizweDhlomo pic.twitter.com/4FoMjdctae— ntandoyenkosi ngano (@punkieleen) July 9, 2019
@SizweDhlomo I think @DJFreshSA must come back tomorrow, it's unconstitutional to judge him on a single episode, we need more. #FreshOn405— Kagiso 7-Figures Moletsane?? (@MoletsaneKE_fx) July 9, 2019
HE'S HERE!! ?♀️?♀️ SIZWE YOUR JOB IS ON THE LINE BROER!! HE IS NAILING THIS LIVE INTERVIEW... ?#FreshOn405 @405Mornings @DJFreshSA @SizweDhlomo— Mpho Tonia Mosotho (@Tonia_Mosotho) July 9, 2019
Lol yazi my mind is used to having images of @DJFreshSA speaking on radio. Now that I’m seeing him speak feels somehow unusual but very good!?#FreshOn405 pic.twitter.com/G77q7qbUwf— Ntsako Shibambo (@Ntsanessa) July 9, 2019