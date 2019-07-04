Sizwe Dhlomo & Vusi Thembekwayo got into a flaming twar ... again!
Sizwe Dhlomo and Vusi Thembekwayo got into a spicy exchange after Vusi posted a watch, intending to flex. But Sizwe said it was "fake".
He didn't waste a second calling Vusi out!
Sizwe, with some social media "timepiece experts", brought out the facts and files of how, in their opinions, Vusi's watch was not the real deal, and Sizwe proceeded to drag him hard.
In case you don't know the history between the pair ... their beef began two years ago after Sizwe alleged that Vusi stole, and was making money from, his words and ideas. The motivational speaker fiercely denied these claims.
Vusi stole Sizwe's speech once and Sizwe interrogated him, shit went south and NOTHING has ever been the same since. https://t.co/yW1JCZzLNW— Phetole G. Mogale (@GivVi_G) July 3, 2019
Sizwe went on to tag Vusi to ask him to explain himself and his "fake" watch.
Yo @VusiThembekwayo... post the watch again, I just want to see something B. pic.twitter.com/g6oc55pfBk— Sizwe Dhlomo (@SizweDhlomo) July 3, 2019
Vusi didn't immediately comment and instead deleted the snap. But soon thereafter he engaged Sizwe and even implied that his "trolling tendencies" reflected badly on his parents.
"Nobody wins a 'twar'. Even the 'bully' has to reduce themselves to levels of pettiness and classlessness that shows that they never had decorum, manners or etiquette to begin with. A real sign of how their parents raised them.
"Worse, in the theatre of social media, the gallery of commons elevates itself above logic to insults, sprinkled with moments of pseudo-wokeness and false altruism. Just don’t engage. Leave the pigs to the mud. Leave the lunatics to the asylum," Vusi said.
Obvs Sizwe was not going to let him have the last word, especially after Vusi dragged his parents into the debacle.
"Mina ntwana, my advice to you would be the following: Never be the first to act brolic. Especially if you don’t know who you’re dealing with because you will get the sense beaten into you & then you’ll be left with no choice but to play victim.
"Lastly ... be careful when you speak of parents because then yours will get brought into the fray and again, you won’t like it. At any time, say maluju and I’ll let you live. Have a good day now."
After Wednesday's incident, Vusi released a statement explaining that he had been duped and had brought in professionals to assess his timepiece collection.
Here is the record set straight.— Vusi Thembekwayo (@VusiThembekwayo) July 4, 2019
Asante sana.
VT pic.twitter.com/YHJjOpg9fw
Meanwhile, Sizwe continued trending on Twitter well into Thursday. One tweep asked if he'd ever forgive Vusi for the "stolen tweets" and, well, it isn't promising!
"I’m actually a very forgiving dude but I only forgive those that apologise. I don’t just extend that courtesy nje without a request," Sizwe said.
The streets were chaotic with reactions.
Sizwe says Vusi can bring his 10 years' bank statements he will defeat him with just 1 month, I'm done to finished ?? pic.twitter.com/eAMQFIGw0N— K U L A N I (@kulanicool) July 3, 2019
So Sizwe is always waiting for Vusi to fuck up pic.twitter.com/D2wPdeJqn3— K U L A N I (@kulanicool) July 3, 2019
I love how Vusi Thembekwayo is minding his own business regarding what Sizwe Dhlomo is throwing at him. It's like water of a duck's back..— Sanele B. Gumede? (@SaneleBGumede_) July 3, 2019
We as Mzansi can learn a thing or two from Vusi. pic.twitter.com/Xz0adT8eW0
This Sizwe & Vusi thing reminds me of that boy in grade 1 who keeps teasing the girl, pulling her pigtails and telling her she’s ugly but deep down inside... pic.twitter.com/n3WrqjZe4Z— Just Aksss (@healer__healing) July 3, 2019
I personally think that Sizwe is secretly crushing on Vusi otherwise why else would he always be on the niggas case really? Well not always buy hey... pic.twitter.com/Sl3vyMmFZV— Ndingu God's Favourite Child? (@Khaya_lamaXhosa) July 3, 2019
What's the deal between sizwe and vusi? Seems I'm always not around when these things happen. pic.twitter.com/3WDQxFzc5A— Mo' (@MoksnMox) July 3, 2019