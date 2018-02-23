Trevor Noah's mother elated over movie

As excitement swirls around Trevor Noah's planned biopic based on his biography Born A Crime, his mother has voiced her delight at how their story is going to be immortalised.

The blue-eyed boy of local comedy and host of The Daily Show in the US posted on Instagram yesterday: "My mom is a powerful woman who could easily be one of the beautiful soldiers in Wakanda (fictional country in Black Panther.)

"So it's beyond a perfect fit that she would be portrayed on the big screen by the radiant and regal Lupita Nyong'o. I'm beyond excited."

Patricia welcomed the news. "I have lived my life. I am not worried about who plays which character."

She said in her older years she had embraced the idea of the young reflecting on her life. "I was actually saying to somebody that as you grow old you become the youngster's guinea pig.

"Think about those that want to be doctors, they train on you (the elderly) and those that want to be actors will play the role of Patricia - allow them, celebrate them, they are living their lives and when they are old others will do the same to them," she said.

When Sowetan contacted her yesterday, Patricia said she had not heard the news yet.

"You are ahead of us. I know nothing. We didn't know, we just heard from you. Do you ever discuss a movie or your work with your mother?"

Patricia expressed her gratitude for the success of her famous son.

"A success of any black man is a humbling miracle . you can never say you have done it by yourself, it's all God's greatness.

"When it comes to that I am silenced, I am thankful everyday. This is what makes me a dancing Christian because God has done it for me. I am a believer who believes without fail," she said.

"I let my child go on with his life. I have raised boys to men, all I pray for now is to age gracefully. The minute your child is public property, your life also becomes public property.

"I am happy that another person is employed. How far they go with the movie is up to them," Patricia added.

Nyong'o wrote: "When I read @TrevorNoah's Born A Crime, I could not put the book down. Excited to announce that I will be starring in and producing its feature film adaptation! #BornACrime"

Noah's friend and television celebrity Sizwe Dhlomo commented: "I'm happy for him and I'm proud. It's one of the big projects for him this year.

"Lupita is a great casting. They have a personal relationship and she is a talented

actress.

"I also met her years back when we were shooting Shuga in Kenya before she moved [to] the US, she is more than talented and capable. It will be a good movie."