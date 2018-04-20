Euphonik and Sizwe Dhlomo get into spicy debate
The gloves were off between Euphonik and Sizwe Dhlomo on Twitter‚ as the two got embroiled in a spicy debate over the role privilege plays in certain opportunities.
It all started when Euphonik agreed with Diddy about everyone having the same 24 hours in a day in which to accomplish their goals.
ROUND 1:
Enter Sizwe with a completely different viewpoint.
Yes but we don’t have the same resources... A lumberjack with an axe & one with a chainsaw both have the same daylight. Who chops more though? https://t.co/Jv9tcGw13G— Sizwe Dhlomo (@SizweDhlomo) April 19, 2018
ROUND 2:
Sizwe brings out the files to prove his point.
Okay, remember when you tweeted that a bank didn’t want to finance one of your properties in Sandhurst & you felt that it was unfair? Were you moaning then? Did you not have 24hrs? We all start somewhere yes, but there’s a person who didn’t have to argue with a bank about such. https://t.co/l3pRAbRNE5— Sizwe Dhlomo (@SizweDhlomo) April 19, 2018
ROUND 3:
Sizwe goes in for the knock-out but will it be enough to get Euphonik to agree to disagree.
The point here @euphonik is life is unfair. Some people start ahead of others. We need to appreciate this at all levels. This isn’t just about financial resources either BTW...— Sizwe Dhlomo (@SizweDhlomo) April 19, 2018
Life is very unfair but don't make people feel like it's unfair thus they must give up. I wasn't born Euphonik and I'm not even 10% of the person I want to be and I'm not going to give myself excuses or boundaries based on my current unfair circumstances. https://t.co/BH17bOOoFB— Euphonik™♛ (@euphonik) April 19, 2018
As we reached for more popcorn‚ it seemed like a little bit of an anti-climax because Sizwe hit Euphonik with a simple‚ "okay then" and dropped the mic.
Euphonik went on to debate his point with other followers on his page.
"I said what I said. How you take it is up to you man. I'm not in control of how you read into what I say. You took time out of your 24hrs to respond to what you think is a crazy tweet instead of putting into your own life and changing your circumstances‚" he told one follower.
The DJ added that he didn't just become an overnight success and had to work hard to get to where he is.
"I don't have family in the music or property business but I have gained friends through having a work ethic and putting in the long hours and effort necessary to gain the right contacts. Wasn't born Euphonik. Everything you see is built ground up. Wasn't easy and still isn't."
Who do you think took the match?