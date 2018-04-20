Shwashwi

Euphonik and Sizwe Dhlomo get into spicy debate

By TshisaLive - 20 April 2018 - 14:52
DJ Euphonik
Image: Instagram

The gloves were off between Euphonik and Sizwe Dhlomo on Twitter‚ as the two got embroiled in a spicy debate over the role privilege plays in certain opportunities.

It all started when Euphonik agreed with Diddy about everyone having the same 24 hours in a day in which to accomplish their goals.

ROUND 1:

Enter Sizwe with a completely different viewpoint.

ROUND 2:

Sizwe brings out the files to prove his point.

ROUND 3:

Sizwe goes in for the knock-out but will it be enough to get Euphonik to agree to disagree.

 

As we reached for more popcorn‚ it seemed like a little bit of an anti-climax because Sizwe hit Euphonik with a simple‚ "okay then" and dropped the mic.

Euphonik went on to debate his point with other followers on his page.

"I said what I said. How you take it is up to you man. I'm not in control of how you read into what I say. You took time out of your 24hrs to respond to what you think is a crazy tweet instead of putting into your own life and changing your circumstances‚" he told one follower.

The DJ added that he didn't just become an overnight success and had to work hard to get to where he is.

"I don't have family in the music or property business but I have gained friends through having a work ethic and putting in the long hours and effort necessary to gain the right contacts. Wasn't born Euphonik. Everything you see is built ground up. Wasn't easy and still isn't."

Who do you think took the match?

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Gupta compound raid: What we know so far
‘Name the Cape Town airport Winnie Mandela airport’: Malema’s fiery tribute to ...
X