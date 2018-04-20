Euphonik and Sizwe Dhlomo get into spicy debate

As we reached for more popcorn‚ it seemed like a little bit of an anti-climax because Sizwe hit Euphonik with a simple‚ "okay then" and dropped the mic.

Euphonik went on to debate his point with other followers on his page.

"I said what I said. How you take it is up to you man. I'm not in control of how you read into what I say. You took time out of your 24hrs to respond to what you think is a crazy tweet instead of putting into your own life and changing your circumstances‚" he told one follower.

The DJ added that he didn't just become an overnight success and had to work hard to get to where he is.

"I don't have family in the music or property business but I have gained friends through having a work ethic and putting in the long hours and effort necessary to gain the right contacts. Wasn't born Euphonik. Everything you see is built ground up. Wasn't easy and still isn't."

Who do you think took the match?