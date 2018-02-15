Mzansi stars react to Zuma exit
News of Jacob Zuma's resignation as head of state sparked mixed reactions including some from Mzansi stars who took to social media to air their views.
Zuma resigned on Wednesday night exactly an hour before the deadline given by his party the African National Congress.
In a lengthy note on Instagram, rapper AKA wrote:
"Thank You for everything baba 🙏🏼 An icon, a freedom fighter ... the realist to ever do it. Our country will for ever be changed and affected by your service and your sacrifice. Though you weren't perfect, you fought for things that made you deeply unpopular with those that still sought to further entrench their privilege. Thank You for showing us once again that no man or woman is bigger than the movement. VIVA ANC VIVA"
Kwaito legend Arthur Mafokate took to Instagram to share his last selfie with Zuma.
Former radio personality Lupi Ngcayisa expressed his conflicted emotion over Zuma's exit.
"The afternoon interview that President Zuma gave is highly regrettable in my view as such I’m struggling to locate my emotions following his ‘resignation’ speech.I wish his journey didn’t have to end this way. Farewell Nxamalala."
Meanwhile, TV and radio personality Sizwe Dhlomo posed a pressing question on Twitter:
Perhaps Cyril should appoint some EFF members in his cabinet? 🤔— Sizwe Dhlomo (@SizweDhlomo) February 14, 2018
Singer and social activist Simphiwe Dana also gave EFF a shout-out on Twitter.
Also I want to thank @EFFSouthAfrica for putting their bodies on the line to rid us of Zuma. And putting South Africa first— Firebrand (@simphiwedana) February 15, 2018
Below, see the video Julius Malema shared on his Twitter as part of EFF's celebration: