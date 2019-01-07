When a tweet backfires: Junior De Rocka labelled an 'attention seeker' after racism claim

Musician Junior De Rocka got more than he bargained for when he tweeted a video of a heated exchange with a Cape Town quad biking tour operator.

In the Twitter post, the young DJ asked his followers to share the post and "make sure this guy trends for being racist".

Junior explained to TshisaLIVE that he and a group of friends were supposed to go quad biking at Headout Quadbike Tours in Cape Town on Sunday but showed up an hour later than initially scheduled.

The star claimed his agent notified the company that they would be late, however when they arrived at the premises an argument between the owner, Bruce Jenkinson and Junior ensued.

Junior claims Bruce called him and his friends "black c**ts" during the argument.

"We weren't late. He said 'these black c**ts are always f**king late' and said 'if you think I am f**king rude, yes I am rude.'"