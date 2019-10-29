Pic of The Day

Khanya Mkangisa and J Molley spark romance rumours

By Kyle Zeeman - 29 October 2019 - 09:06
Khanya Mkangisa was trending over the snaps, but didn't care.
Khanya Mkangisa was trending over the snaps, but didn't care.
Image: Khanya Mkangisa \ Instagram

Khanya Mkangisa had social media freaking out on Tuesday after she posted several clips of her and rapper J Molley all loved up.

The pair spent most of Monday together, before dressing up and heading out for a fancy dinner event.

Posts on the former YoTV presenter's Instagram Stories show her appearing to sit on J Molley's lap and then later receiving a kiss on the cheek from him.

Khanya's Instagram Stories show her seemingly sitting on his lap.
Khanya's Instagram Stories show her seemingly sitting on his lap.
Image: Khanya's Instagram Stories
Khanya's Instagram Stories show him kissing her on the cheek.
Khanya's Instagram Stories show him kissing her on the cheek.
Image: Khanya's Instagram Stories

The pair also did the whole “power couple” pose thing and were constantly at each other's side.

Khanya's Instagram Stories J sitting right next to her for most of the evening.
Khanya's Instagram Stories J sitting right next to her for most of the evening.
Image: Khanya's Instagram Stories
Khanya's Instagram Stories show the couple posing together.
Khanya's Instagram Stories show the couple posing together.
Image: Khanya's Instagram Stories

Screenshots of the posts spread like wildfire on Twitter and soon sparked a huge debate about the age difference between the stars.

After hitting the trends list, Khanya responded to all the buzz by giving everyone the middle finger.

“F*ck you. F*ck all of y'all,” she told the camera in a post titled, “When I heard I was trending”.

Meanwhile, the streets continued to be a mess with memes reacting to the couple dominating the TLs.

September's best & worst dressed celebs: who wore what this month?

Your monthly style guide to which celebs got it right, and which got it oh so wrong.
S Mag
4 weeks ago

Khanya Mkangisa says drinking and driving led to her losing deals and work

"To this day, clients have taken a step back, especially the influencing work. It’s really taken a knock, which really sucks."
Entertainment
1 month ago

Bonang, Bontle Modiselle & Burna Boy: see what your fave celebs got up to this weekend

Your weekly guide to what your favourite celebs got up to.
S Mag
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Journalists being paid off? Everything you need to know about the Mantashe ...
Mmusi Maimane bids farewell: A look at his DA tenure
X