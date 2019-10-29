Khanya Mkangisa and J Molley spark romance rumours
Khanya Mkangisa had social media freaking out on Tuesday after she posted several clips of her and rapper J Molley all loved up.
The pair spent most of Monday together, before dressing up and heading out for a fancy dinner event.
Posts on the former YoTV presenter's Instagram Stories show her appearing to sit on J Molley's lap and then later receiving a kiss on the cheek from him.
The pair also did the whole “power couple” pose thing and were constantly at each other's side.
Screenshots of the posts spread like wildfire on Twitter and soon sparked a huge debate about the age difference between the stars.
After hitting the trends list, Khanya responded to all the buzz by giving everyone the middle finger.
“F*ck you. F*ck all of y'all,” she told the camera in a post titled, “When I heard I was trending”.
Sanuphola! siyathukwa, Khanya yasthuka nantso receipt pic.twitter.com/dJsgMCe2IJ— Mel Mama Ka Ano (@melb1billie) October 29, 2019
Meanwhile, the streets continued to be a mess with memes reacting to the couple dominating the TLs.
Jmolley & Khanya Mkangisa are the next aka & zinhle? pic.twitter.com/N4hMuLQXpp— IG: 9ineti7even (@9ineti7even) October 29, 2019
J Molly is chowing Khanya?— #LivelyGeneration? (@Percy_5ive) October 29, 2019
But she is in her late 30's pic.twitter.com/S8Ay55AMcb
Khanya be like, Siyathandana njena pic.twitter.com/b7C1qudZkP— JT Monareng (@_JayTee1_) October 29, 2019
"Khanya is 10 years older than him"— ndimhle fucked up (@kinglalamak2) October 28, 2019
Molley: pic.twitter.com/aQ4EEY1cwQ
Why you'll so bothered about the age gap between Khanya liBen10 ?? pic.twitter.com/9GCp1g3tvq— Ayanda_Simelane (@AyandaS60669229) October 29, 2019
Khanya is 30 but definitely looks 21 let her be pic.twitter.com/jzTbR0Lx4S— Pauline ?? Kübra?? O'Shabba (@Pauline_RSA) October 28, 2019
What’s wrong with Khanya dating a legal 16/17 year old kid when she’s in her late 30’s ? Men do it all the time. Banna. ??♂️ pic.twitter.com/NVPl1ZkOGj— MOSS™???️? (@_officialMoss) October 29, 2019
If there is no problem in Khanya dating a guy ten years her junior, remind me then why was it a problem to khune? pic.twitter.com/v6aemu1wlt— The Vagabond (@afrinnect) October 29, 2019
