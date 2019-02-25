Sho Madjozi, Michael B. Jordan & Thando Thabethe: see what your fave celebs got up to this weekend
It was an interesting weekend for our celebrities who enjoyed their best lives in the bush on safari, on the slopes, skiing or going on a date with their mama.
One even shared a personal confession with us in a heartfelt video message.
Of course talk today is around the Oscar, which included a few wins for Black Panther (yay!).
But don't take our word for this; see for yourself what some of your favourite celebs got up to.
Sho Madjozi, as usual, looked colourful on the sandy beaches of Florida where she is vacationing. The muso looked cute in her shorts while getting ready to get lit with all the partying that was about to go down!
Thembi Seete took to nature yesterday when she went on safari. the yummy mummy looked hot in her daring outfit which was reminiscent of THAT J-Lo Grammy's dress.
Amanda du Pont was definitely not enjoying the warm weather this weekend because she was all geared up for a slippery slide on the slopes.
Khanya Mkangisa made us feel all jealous with this gorgeous picture of her at the top of Table Mountain. The TV presenter was part of a fashionable set that was invited to be part of a Guess outing.
Thando Thabethe decided to remind us of how she serves on a daily basis, even on a Sunday morning. Who wakes up, looking like this on a Sunday morning? She is such goals, and we are here for it all!
View this post on Instagram
So there’s something I’ve been meaning to share with all my fans.. This is a big moment & step for me & it took a lot of courage for me to shoot & share this with you. I hope that it helps anybody that relates -to find this kind of self-love & self-acceptance. - Love, Nsikayesizwe David Junior “Nasty_C” Ngcobo. The link to full video is in my bio.
Nasty C, who seems to be cooking up something quite interesting in the States took to her Instagram to share a heartfelt message with fans. The muso has been sporting blonde hair of late and we are not sure we are here for it...
When Michael B. Jordan posted a photo of his Oscar date, his mom, we all let out a collective sigh. The Black Panther villain stole our hearts when he chose to take his Day 1, whom he referred to as "pretty" to arguably one of the biggest nights in Hollywood.