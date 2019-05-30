#ThrowbackThursday: 5 of the worst SAMA red carpet looks
With the SAMAs coming up this weekend, one thing is for sure: there will be bad fashion.
The biggest night in South African music is notorious for being a fashion nightmare with our celebrities not always giving us the glamour we expect.
Every year, it seems some of the guests either play it too safe, or completely miss the mark, leaving us wondering if they’re even investing in stylists or if they are just keeping the wrong ones.
All in all, we’ve seen some cringeworthy scenes on the red carpet and since it’s #ThrowbackThursday, we’re recapping some of them in the hopes these fashion disasters wont .
DJ Sbu
At the 2007 SAMAs, Dj Sbu scooped the Song of the Year category for Remember when it rained. The night will not only be remembered for his achievement but for that shiny, ill-fitting orange suit he wore.
Zikhona Sodlaka
Actress Zikhona Sodlaka stepped on the red carpet looking like what we imagine was suppossed to be "cool school girl". Unfortunately, it was a big miss. In 2014, Sodlaka wore a maroon skirt with suspenders and a white shirt. The look could’ve been a hit for a lunch date or something, not a red carpet event.
Pearl Thusi
Actress and television presenter Pearl Thusi usually has her finger on the pulse when it comes to fashion, but at the 2016 SAMAs she missed the mark. Thusi wore a white plunge neck gown that would’ve been gorgeous if the v-neck wasn't as low as it was.
pearl thusi from that Bruce lee look to Dabura from Dragon ball z look. #SAMA22 #SAMA2016 pic.twitter.com/hkPYtA26e6— Komang Kanna (@sekwakwariri) June 4, 2016
Ntokozo ‘TK’ Dlamini
Nice clothes don’t always make a great outfit and Ntokozo ‘TK’ Dlamini’s look in 2018 proves that. The actor stepped onto the red carpet in a black shirt, navy blazer and red pants. Separately, the items are great but the combos weren’t communicating.
Khanya Mkangisa
Designer, Hubert de Givenchy once said: "The dress must follow the body of a woman, not the body following the shape of the dress". Actress Khanya Mkhangisa should have kept this in mind last year when she wore a lace dress that almost looked incomplete. While some loved the saucy look, we found it painful to look at.