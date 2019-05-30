ThrowbackThursday: 5 of the worst SAMA red carpet looks

With the SAMAs coming up this weekend, one thing is for sure: there will be bad fashion.

The biggest night in South African music is notorious for being a fashion nightmare with our celebrities not always giving us the glamour we expect.

Every year, it seems some of the guests either play it too safe, or completely miss the mark, leaving us wondering if they’re even investing in stylists or if they are just keeping the wrong ones.

All in all, we’ve seen some cringeworthy scenes on the red carpet and since it’s #ThrowbackThursday, we’re recapping some of them in the hopes these fashion disasters wont .

DJ Sbu

At the 2007 SAMAs, Dj Sbu scooped the Song of the Year category for Remember when it rained. The night will not only be remembered for his achievement but for that shiny, ill-fitting orange suit he wore.