Bonang, Bontle Modiselle & Burna Boy: see what your fave celebs got up to this weekend
Spring has sprung and the new season is definitely giving our fave celebs a lot to be excited about!
From wedding proposals to international travels, here’s a roundup of how your favourite celebrities ushered in the new season.
If “less stress, more champagne” was a person, it would definitely be our very own Bonang Matheba. Queen B has been making major moves, collecting her coins and getting her passport filled with stamps. The House of BNG owner was in Europe this weekend on what looks like a business trip. She had an interview with BBC World News to promote her MCC brand and headed to Ibiza afterwards.
We’re quarter to Dezemba and of course hit makers like Busiswa are booked and busy, gigging across the country and easing us into festive mode. This weekend the Weh DJ singer was in Durban for the Sisters with Soul concert hosted by Tira.
By Women, for Women! Thank you @yfm, @dumacollective and the team that made today possible, for bringing all women with different stories to come together to empower and inspire each other. To the ladies that came and gave their all, THANK YOU! So much energy, so much power, abundant love! Loved every moment of it! Here’s to many more....✊🏽❤️ #BontleBaAfrikaProductions #BontleBaAfrika
Speaking of Dezemba, Bontle Modiselle is a big mood! The mother-to-be was still busting some moves at the Womyn 2 Womyn event hosted by Yfm. Her unborn baby, whom fans have dubbed “Jika Majika” is definitely getting all the cardio he/she needs in mommy’s belly.
Khanya Mkangisa was chasing some Nigerian sun and turn up this weekend. The actress and television presenter was in the largest country in the continent for the Jozi to Quilox party at the premium night club, Quilox.
Langa Mavuso served looks at a wedding this weekend. The Mvula singer attended what looked to be a beautifully set up garden wedding. Hopefully the lucky couple managed to get him to sing for them as well!
Burna Boy continued making major moves as part of his African Giant Tour . The musician performed at a sold-out event in Vancouver, Cananda.