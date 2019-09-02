S Mag

Bonang, Bontle Modiselle & Burna Boy: see what your fave celebs got up to this weekend

By s mag - 02 September 2019 - 10:55
Bonang Matheba
Image: Masi Losi

Spring has sprung and the new season is definitely giving our fave celebs a lot to be excited about!

From wedding proposals to international travels, here’s a roundup of how your favourite celebrities ushered in the new season.

View this post on Instagram

.....woke up in Cannes. 💐 🇫🇷

A post shared by Bonang Matheba (@bonang_m) on

If “less stress, more champagne” was a person, it would definitely be our very own Bonang Matheba. Queen B has been making major moves, collecting her coins and getting her passport filled with stamps. The House of BNG owner was in Europe this weekend on what looks like a business trip. She had an interview with BBC World News to promote her MCC brand and headed to Ibiza afterwards.

We’re quarter to Dezemba and of course hit makers like Busiswa are booked and busy, gigging across the country and easing us into festive mode. This weekend the Weh DJ singer was in Durban for the Sisters with Soul concert hosted by Tira.

Speaking of Dezemba, Bontle Modiselle is a big mood! The mother-to-be was still busting some moves at the Womyn 2 Womyn event hosted by Yfm. Her unborn baby, whom fans have dubbed “Jika Majika” is definitely getting all the cardio he/she needs in mommy’s belly.

View this post on Instagram

Lagos barbies. 🇳🇬 How far na?

A post shared by Khanya Mkangisa (@ilovekhanya) on

Khanya Mkangisa was chasing some Nigerian sun and turn up this weekend. The actress and television presenter was in the largest country in the continent for the Jozi to Quilox party at the premium night club, Quilox. 

Langa Mavuso served looks at a wedding this weekend.  The Mvula singer attended what looked to be a beautifully set up garden wedding.  Hopefully the lucky couple managed to get him to sing for them as well!

Burna Boy continued making major moves as part of his African Giant Tour . The musician performed at a sold-out event in Vancouver, Cananda.  

7 things you didn’t know about: Burna Boy

Accomplished Nigerian musician, Burna Boy released his third album African Giant today. We’ve rounded up seven things you might not know about him.
S Mag
1 month ago

Expert tips on how to get a skin glow-up

Aesthetic physician Dr Portia Gumede, shares some of her tips to the key treatments to try for a radiant glow during winter.
S Mag
3 months ago

#TravelTuesday: Epic road trip? Follow Mpumalanga’s Panorama Route

Click to edit the intro
S Mag
5 months ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

The hijacker who can't drive…
'Dad is in heaven now': Gavin Watson's son's touching eulogy at memorial
X