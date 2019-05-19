WATCH | Lawyer confirms Khanya Mkangisa's arrest on drinking and driving charges

Khanya Mkangisa was arrested on allegations of drinking and driving three weeks ago.

Video footage of actress Khanya Mkangisa being arrested by Joburg metro police on drinking and driving allegations has gone viral on social media after originally being posted on Twitter on the 4th of May.

In the video, Mkangisa is seen with her hands behind her back, while she and a female officer can be heard having a heated verbal exchange.

According to a Sunday Sun report, Mkhangisa appeared in the Randburg Magistrates Court on Thursday 9 May on charges of common assault and driving under the influence of alcohol.

She was released on R1 500 bail and ordered reappear in the same court early next month.

Mkangisa's attorney, Idemudia Uriesi of PI Uriesi Attorneys, confirmed to TshisaLive that the video is real and that the actress was arrested on suspicion of drinking and driving three weeks ago.

"I do not see her doing anything wrong in the video, other than standing up for herself. People should give the process a chance and remember that at this stage it is just an allegation."

Several attempts by TshisaLIVE to get comment from metro police by the time of publishing were unsuccessful.