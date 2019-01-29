AKA, Chadwick Boseman & Amanda du Pont: see what your fave celebs got up to this weekend
It's STILL January but luckily it's the last week and we couldn't be happier. There were many things taking place this past weekend, from the much anticipated Sun Met to the Screen Actors Guild Awards.
Here's some of what your faves got up to:
It was the Pink Day ODI on Sunday, and fans came out in their numbers to show support. AKA made a surprise appearance too and the crowds went wild.
It was #WakandaForever at the 25th SAG awards. Chadwick Boseman and the cast of Black Panther took centre stage after taking home the the top film award last night.
Looking fresh while out in a her hometown of Swaziland, Amanda du Pont took it easy this weekend shopping for her fruits and veg.
Khanya Mkangisa was serving nothing but sauce while out a shoot this weekend. Inspired by the Jungle Book she brought out her best Mowgli and we loved it!
If you didn't know how to ride a camel, try catching some tips from model Chrissy Teigen. Fooling around this weekend she showed us her funny side while out in the desert for a camel ride.