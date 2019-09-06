5 of our fave celebrity Spring trends
We’re in a new season, so chuck your favourite coats and turtlenecks into the back of your cupboard. To give you style inspiration for the spring-summer season we’ve been camping on some of our favourite fashionistas’ Instagram pages.
BOLD SHOULDERS
Bold ruffles and oversized silhouettes are taking over. Puff shoulders on dresses and blouses are making striking statements. Copy Sarah Langa, who paired a puffy blouse with black pants. Because this kind of blouse is already bold, it’s best to wear it with something simple - and a belt to make it striking.
SUITED UP
We all know the pantsuit can say class and elegance but in prints and bright colours it screams playful but chic. Copy Kefilwe’s printed suit and opt for a plunging neckline to show off the twins. This trend is great because you can transition seamlessly from day to night. For something more daytime and outdoors, you can rock a Bermuda and serve legs.
PATCHWORK
Patchwork is back like it never left. This colourful, detailed ’90s trend has made a comeback in various ways - you can pair patched pants with a white tee, like DJ Zinhle. Patchwork is fun because there’s a whole pool of looks to try out.
ANIMAL PRINT
Animal prints are prowling the fashion streets, from high-end to street style. There are various ways to incorporate it to your wardrobe from accessories to shoes and dresses. If you’re going for something simple, you can go for a simple leopard print dress. If you’re wanting to try something more innovative, go for cow print, like Yoliswa.
LIVE IN NEON
Every sunny season favours some bright colours. Last year, it was yellow but this summer neon is having its time to shine. You can play around with it… if you don’t want to get wet, but still want to be fashionable, Keneilwe’s neon raincoat is a bright – and economical – way to go.