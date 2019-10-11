Wayde van Niekerk will be back - and faster - says sprint star Justin Gatlin

One of the world’s fastest men, Justin Gatlin, says Olympic 400m champion Wayde van Niekerk will make a comeback - suggesting he will be even faster when he recovers from the injuries that have stopped him competing much since 2017.

“They will only make him stronger, they will make him faster,” said Gatlin, who was in Cape Town with former Olympic hurdler Sharrieffa Barksdale on Thursday to launch their organisation Born 2 Be Elite.

They wants to build a “speed community” in Africa, and globally, and have formed a partnership with Western Province Athletics in Cape Town.