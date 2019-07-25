Pic of The Day

Mihlali Ndamase ranked on Insta rich list

By Emmanuel Tjiya - 25 July 2019 - 08:44
Mihlali Ndamase in Paris. /INSTAGRAM
Bombshell Mihlali Ndamase is once again breaking the internet, but this time not because of hot bikini snaps but rather because she ranks high on the Instagram Rich List 2019.

Ndamase is #17 on the list that supposedly ranked the top-earning beauty influencers in the world.

The list further suggests that with 721,676 followers, Ndamase earns (or is worth) $1,800 (R25,000) per post.

The novice list that popped up out of the blue is topped by Iraqi-American make-up artist and beauty influencer Huda Kattan.

It was curated by unknown website Hopper HQ.

There is no explanation of what the public list is based on.

So just how reliable and credible is this data? What metrics were applied to come to this conclusion? Is it just a popularity contest?

Is her face that famous?

A quick Google search about Hopper HQ - designed by social media managers - leads you to the UK-based website description: "Hopper is the Instagram planner and scheduling tool that posts for you. We're a UK based company with 1000s of customers in 55+ countries."

It claims to be the #1 visual social media planner. From that terse description of Hopper HQ, it does not seem to be a credible site.

Let's not forget that SA has a crop of high-profile beauty influencers (Sarah Langa, Aisha Baker, Nadia Jaftha and Melody Molale) who have been doing it longer than Ndamase, have booked major beauty campaigns and have turned it into a serious money-making business.

