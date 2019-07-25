Mihlali Ndamase ranked on Insta rich list

Bombshell Mihlali Ndamase is once again breaking the internet, but this time not because of hot bikini snaps but rather because she ranks high on the Instagram Rich List 2019.

Ndamase is #17 on the list that supposedly ranked the top-earning beauty influencers in the world.

The list further suggests that with 721,676 followers, Ndamase earns (or is worth) $1,800 (R25,000) per post.

The novice list that popped up out of the blue is topped by Iraqi-American make-up artist and beauty influencer Huda Kattan.

It was curated by unknown website Hopper HQ.

There is no explanation of what the public list is based on.