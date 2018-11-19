Best & worst dressed at the 2018 SA style awards
Fashionistas, bloggers, influencers and celebrities flocked to the SA Style Awards in Joburg last night.
Let's take a look at the hits and misses from the event:
Best Dressed
K Naomi
TV presenter and model K Naomi sparkled in her glittery suit by South African fashion label Bride's Palace.
Zuraida Jardine
It’s hard to believe, but this entire dress is made by hand & I can completely feel the love and spirit that went into it. Thank you deeply @casey_jeanne for your magic. #Zeedrobe #SAStyleAwards2018 #SAStyleAwards #CaseyJean #WhiteDress #Ootd #HandBeaded #Beauty #Magic #Dress #Love #ZuraidaJardine #Road #RedCarpet
A step up from last year, Zuraida Jardine looked breathtaking in this delicate sheer lace gown. Something out of a fairy tale we'd say!
Basetsana Kumalo
Gert Johan Coetzee outdid himself with this one! The beautiful Basetsana Kumalo kept it classy with this Wakanda inspired look.
Worst dressed
Sarah Langa
We were not loving those ruffles blogger Sarah Langa showed up in last night. They reminded us of our grandmother's curtains from back in the day.
DJ Zinhle
We're not too sure what DJ Zinhle was trying with this look. Is she a preppy school girl or a Japanese anime character?
Tamara Dey
Singer Tamara Dey clearly missed the brief about the 'Style Awards'. She just looked like a hot mess!