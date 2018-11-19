S Mag

Best & worst dressed at the 2018 SA style awards

By S Mag - 19 November 2018 - 12:07
Image: Instagram/knaomin

Fashionistas, bloggers, influencers and celebrities flocked to the SA Style Awards in Joburg last night.

Let's take a look at the hits and misses from the event: 

Best Dressed

K Naomi

TV presenter and model K Naomi sparkled in her glittery suit by South African fashion label Bride's Palace.

Zuraida Jardine

A step up from last year, Zuraida Jardine looked breathtaking in this delicate sheer lace gown. Something out of a fairy tale we'd say! 

Basetsana Kumalo

Gert Johan Coetzee outdid himself with this one! The beautiful Basetsana Kumalo kept it classy with this Wakanda inspired look.

Worst dressed

Sarah Langa

View this post on Instagram

The fabulous @sarahlanga #SASTYLEAWARDS18

A post shared by Hypress In Living Color (@hypressinlivingcolor) on

We were not loving those ruffles blogger Sarah Langa showed up in last night. They reminded us of our grandmother's curtains from back in the day. 

DJ Zinhle

We're not too sure what DJ Zinhle was trying with this look. Is she a preppy school girl or a Japanese anime character? 

Tamara Dey

View this post on Instagram

@tamaradey just arrived #sastyleawards2018

A post shared by The Circle Online (@thecircleonline) on

Singer Tamara Dey clearly missed the brief about the 'Style Awards'. She just looked like a hot mess!

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'Just like Zuma and Nene, we will remove Gordhan' - EFF protest outside state ...
‘We love each other!’ Kelly Khumalo kisses Chad Da Don
X