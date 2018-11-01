Shwashwi

Rapper AKA upping his style game

By Shwashwi - 01 November 2018 - 10:12

The Cruz SA Fashion Week opening party is always a vibe.

As always, the vodka was flowing, the music was dope and it was star-studded heaven. As for the fashion ... some mistook it for a horror bridal show.

Best-dressed female hands down goes to influencer and model Sarah Langa Mackay. Gurl was serving such high-fashion realness in ruffled Gert-Johan Coetzee. J'adore! Shwa can't believe she is going to say this, but best-dressed male goes to AKA.

Not only was the House of Ole suit tailored to perfection on him but the electric colour and pattern gave him so much fashion edge. Upping the style game!

