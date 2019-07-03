Pic of The Day

Candice Modiselle: We're doing amazing things in SA that needs to be celebrated

By Kyle Zeeman - 03 July 2019 - 09:19
Candice Modiselle has weighed in on the SA acting industry.
Candice Modiselle has weighed in on the SA acting industry.
Image: Via Candice Modiselle's Instagram

Former Yo.TV presenter and Generations: The Legacy actress Candice Modiselle has  hailed the quality of acting in SA, saying that it is at a great level that needs to be celebrated more.

The star, who recently took part in an emotional storyline on Generations about the vithu virus, told SowetanLIVE sister publication TshisaLIVE that the production showed off the excellence that South Africa is capable of.

"People are starting to see now the work that goes into our craft. On any given day on set you see people work hard and do everything in their power to deliver powerful performances. You see sets that are different, locations that are different. You see a constant commitment to the story."

Candice said that often South Africans don't see the talent they possess because of the comparison with America, but that we should be proud of ourselves as a people.

Behind the successful minds of 'Come Dine With Me SA'

BBC Brit South Africa will be airing the latest season of popular reality series Come Dine with Me SA. The series is now in its fifth season, a ...
SebenzaLIVE
3 months ago

"We are such amazing people and there is no one that can tell our stories like we can. There is so much that is still to be told and which the world wants to hear."

Candice said that she was enjoying her time on the set of the show and was grateful for the chance to do what she loves the most.

"I have grown quite a lot as an actress and it has been an amazing journey so far."

Candice is one of three siblings heating up the industry and speaking to TshisaLIVE in 2017, Candice said people often assumed that she was copying her sisters Refilwe and Bontle by being in the entertainment industry.

"I think one of the biggest misconceptions about me is that I was following in my sisters' footsteps because I did not have my own path or journey. People also assume that I am trying to ride on my sisters' fame and the Modiselle name. People compare us because we are sisters but I never compare myself to them and neither have they. It has been great to have them around."

Fun on the beach with the A-listers

Shwa and all the A-listers at the Saftas beach party did the most on Friday night.
Shwashwi
4 months ago

From ProVerb to Sho Madjozi, cava the #2008vs2018 celeb snaps

It's a new year so what better time to reflect on 2018. And even better, 2008. 
Pic of The Day
5 months ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa quotes Sho Madjozi in Sona reply speech
Armed robbers get away with R25,000
X