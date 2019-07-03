Candice Modiselle: We're doing amazing things in SA that needs to be celebrated

Former Yo.TV presenter and Generations: The Legacy actress Candice Modiselle has hailed the quality of acting in SA, saying that it is at a great level that needs to be celebrated more.

The star, who recently took part in an emotional storyline on Generations about the vithu virus, told SowetanLIVE sister publication TshisaLIVE that the production showed off the excellence that South Africa is capable of.

"People are starting to see now the work that goes into our craft. On any given day on set you see people work hard and do everything in their power to deliver powerful performances. You see sets that are different, locations that are different. You see a constant commitment to the story."

Candice said that often South Africans don't see the talent they possess because of the comparison with America, but that we should be proud of ourselves as a people.