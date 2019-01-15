From ProVerb to Sho Madjozi, cava the #2008vs2018 celeb snaps
It's a new year so what better time to reflect on 2018. And even better, 2008.
Thousands of people have taken to social media to take part in the 2008 vs 2018 challenge, showing off how they've changed over the past ten years.
Whether it was about that body transformation or just maintaining an image, the challenge has created many a lol.
Here's some of our best.
Euphonik
2008 vs 2018...?? I'm NOT looking back EVER! ?? pic.twitter.com/G0X9RZMr2I— Euphonik™♛ (@euphonik) January 14, 2019
Boity
?? There are worse pics but what the heck! The thicker the berry.... ? #2008vs2018. pic.twitter.com/hpM20tKMDA— #WuzDat Music Video Out (@Boity) January 13, 2019
Candice Modiselle
By the grace of God ?❤#2008Vs2018 pic.twitter.com/p4f9AnBZeo— Candice Modiselle (@CandieModiselle) January 14, 2019
Sho Madjozi
In 2008 my family moved to Tanzania, which is why in 2018 I was able to release a song in Kiswahili #2008vs2018 ? pic.twitter.com/79DV0SX214— #LimpopoChampionsLeague (@ShoMadjozi) January 14, 2019
Thula Sindi
Nothing was cute on this day for me in 08 ?but I made up for in a decade later? #2008vs2018 still nothing but love for you Lelo pic.twitter.com/gKiZr09RaJ— Thula Sindi (@thulasindi) January 13, 2019
ProVerb
Isn’t it funny how day by day nothing changes, but when you look back everything is different.. #2008vs2018 pic.twitter.com/9YItLc1uoh— ProVerb (@ProVerbMusic) January 13, 2019
Nina Hastie
Actually this is a better comparison #2008vs2018 pic.twitter.com/3kDo7CYZxa— NINA HASTIE (@THATninahastie) January 14, 2019