While most of us were itching to leave the nest‚ one of Mzansi's most popular sisters say the secret to happiness is actually staying with mama at home. Who knew?

The Modiselle sisters - Refilwe‚ Candice and Bontle all have thriving careers in the entertainment industry‚ but have revealed that they're happier living together as a family instead of "struggling" on their own.

Candice told Metro FM that Refilwe was 32 and that she still stays at home with the rest of them‚ and that they all preferred it that way.

"There is this pressure to move out but it just makes more sense to be at home...we (sisters) are still very close."

Candice said too often people move out but become a burden to their parents by doing so.

Instead‚ the family decided to pool together their resources and live together. She said it helped to have several income streams in a household as opposed to struggling on your own.