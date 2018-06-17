Being young, female in this day and age

In the spirit of youth month, we had a chat with two starlets - portraying schoolgirls on TV - about issues that affect young women in a post-apartheid South Africa.

Rhythm City actress Mapula Mafole and Generations: The Legacy star Candice Modiselle give their views on topics ranging from femicide, #MeToo and mental health.

Candice Modiselle( 23)

Modiselle has a bubbly personality and her character as Lerato on Generations: The Legacy continues to capture the hearts of many every night on the popular SABC1 soapie.

When she is not on set or juggling her radio and TV gigs, the youngest of the Modiselle sisters lends her voice to advocate for social issues affecting the youth today.

Modiselle says in the wake of multiple cases of femicide, she has become paranoid and spends most days thankful that she is alive.

"It scares me that women are reduced to a retweet. It scares me how desensitised the countless killings of women is that it's a social norm.

"It's crazy to imagine that in 2018 I consider myself lucky to be alive. I consider myself to be lucky to get home from an Uber or Taxify and walk into the house and enter my bed and to say I made it.

"It should be a norm for us not to be in abusive relationships. It should be a norm for us not to be killed by our partners but instead it has become a social norm for us to see another woman missing, killed or beaten. . It's almost as if it's demonised, there seems to be a looming spirit of Satanism. I don't know what it is, but it's unnatural,"

Modiselle says feminism is an important concept for young women in the new age.

"It's so misunderstood that being a feminist is about being an angry black woman. We really need to redefine what it means because in general people don't understand," she says.

"They think it's just another angry black woman that disguises her vindictiveness by being 'woke'. They think by being a feminist you are just . expressing your rejection towards men. As women we need to stand together . because it's easy to conquer divided women.

On mental health, Modiselle believes it's one of the problems that go hand-in-hand with the increasing alcoholism rate among the youth.

"We think that depression is witchcraft, especially among the black culture. Depression and anxiety is not witchcraft, it's not sulking, because if you go to black parents and say 'I am depressed' they will say to you 'stop being emotional'. I truly believe that mental health and alcoholism like poverty and education should be in the top five of national issues that affect the youth."

Mapula Mafole (27)