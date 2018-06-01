After two years on the hugely popular teen show YoTV‚ Candice Modiselle has decided to move onto the next chapter of her career.

The TV personality announced her exit from the show on Thursday‚ telling fans that it was one of the hardest decisions she's had to make.

In a statement shared on social media‚ Modiselle thanked the YoTV team and viewers for welcoming her with open arms.

"It goes without saying that this alone has been one of the most pivotal experiences of my career‚ engaging with incredible guests but more importantly with an audience that has shown me an overflowing amount of love from day 1."