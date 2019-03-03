Fun on the beach with the A-listers

Shwa and all the A-listers at the Saftas beach party did the most on Friday night. From Tina Jaxa to Warren Masemola and Thapelo Mokoena, it was such a vibe.

When the DJ cut the music off at 11pm, everyone was begging for more.

*It girls such as Linda Mtoba, Candice Modiselle, Nambitha Ben-Mazwi and Nokuthula Mabika turned up the heat in their sexy beachwear.

*Celeb couples such as Somizi Mhlongo and Mohale Motaung, Hlomla Dandala and Candy Litchfield, as well as Motlatsi Mafatshe and Millicent Nkangane made it a date night.

*The most fun of the night was Shwa watching actor Sisanda Henna trying to get lucky with some slay queen in the club after the beach party. Hai shem he worked for it. The awkward moment was when he tried to kiss her but she turned her cheek. Better luck next time boo.