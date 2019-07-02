Pearl Thusi on her Twitter change: I will no longer engage altogether

Following the teary video, Pearl wrote a lengthy statement about the future of her Twitter account and its usage henceforth.

"From now on, my social media, more especially my Twitter is going to work differently," she began.

Pearl explained that the conversation on her Twitter hasn't been healthy for her. She admitted that sometimes it was because of her own "naivety and lack of tact".

"Point is... your opinion matters to me but I will no longer engage altogether. I will now focus on aiming to create content that will spread my opinion and message in a more powerful way and succinct way."

Pearl went on to apologise "unreservedly" for all her hurtful tweets and said she realised that "in the heat of the moment, self-control wasn't her strongest point."

"I hate regretting my reactions to social media. I'm realising how I could have handled things better but in the heat of the moment, self-control isn't my strongest point".

The actress went on to delete all her tweets except the pinned tweet which has the full statement.

Read the rest of the statement below.