Swoon! Legendary footballer Thierry Henry is in South Africa

Legendary soccer player Thierry Henry is in the country!

As part of the #unmissable moments campaign, Heineken flew Henry in for the UEFA Champions League final viewing on Saturday at Kyalami Race Track.

Lauren Muller, Heineken’s Marketing Manager says the campaign has exceeded their expectations. "This campaign effectively turned Heineken’s media platforms into virtual pitches for local football fanatics to share their passion for the beautiful game,"

The retired footballer, turned coach, is no stranger to South African soil. In 2017 he flew in for the NBA Africa Game where he had fans talking more about his looks than the actual game.