DJ Zinhle & Pearl Thusi get all the love on Mother's Day-'They are an inspiration'

Celebrity moms and best friends DJ Zinhle and Pearl Thusi’s Mother’s Day shoot won the hearts of many tweeps - which saw the two and their families being thrust to the very top of Twitter’s trends list.

Love was in the air on Sunday as the world observed Mother’s Day. While those who lost their mothers said they had nothing to celebrate, tweeps were there to offer messages of love and support.

Pearl thanked Zinhle for being an inspiration to her.

"Your friendship and companionship in this journey of motherhood has made all the difference. What I’ve learnt from you and all the support you’ve offered to me."

Zinhle also thanked Pearl and said she had taught her a lot.

All dressed in white with balloons flowing around them, the images of the shoot went viral as people saw #friendshipgoals and #momgoals.