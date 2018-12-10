Pearl Thusi to star in Africa's first Netflix original show

Actress Pearl Thusi announced via her social media platforms that she would star in Africa's very first Netflix original series.

A visibly emotional Thusi can be seen in a video thanking Netflix and the team that she has worked with during the announcement.

"I cannot wait for every young woman, every woman on this continent, actually on this planet to meet Queen Sono, we've worked so hard on this."

Thusi will be playing the role of a spy at a South African Agency. According to IOL Entertainment, the show will be created comedian and filmmaker Kagiso Lediga as the director, and executive producer Tasmin Andersson.

Netflix announced earlier this month that they were looking for content from the continent.

The streaming company had just acquired Nigerian actress, producer and director, Genevieve Nnaji's movie LionHeart.