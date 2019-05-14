Celebs pay tribute to their moms: 'Thank you for making us who we are'
On Sunday celebs took to social media to shower the most important women in their lives with love and thanks.
The posts included their mothers, grandmothers, and the women who gave birth to their beautiful children.
Here are just a handful of the loving tributes posted on Mother's Day.
Pearl Thusi
When my mom passed away, we all had lost. But with you, I am not motherless. You’re not just my aunt but you’ve been there for me and understood me and loved me and my @thando__mokoena just as we are. Your kindness and love know no bounds and I’m so blessed to have you. I know mom is looking down on you and so grateful for always keeping an eye on us and supporting us wherever you can. I love you Mam’khulu. Always. Happy Mother’s Day. ❤️
Boity Thulo
Happy Mother’s Day to all the Queen Mothers. An even more special shout out to the greatest Queen Mommy I’ve ever known @modiehithulo. I am the most blessed girl to have so much strength, love, knowledge and compassion wrapped in one being. Thank you for all your sacrifices and for being by my side every single step of the way. Thank you for being my mom, sis, bestie and biggest fan! I hope your day is filled with LOVE and lots of laughter! I love you! ??????❤️❤️❤️??? #HappyMothersDay #OwnYourThrone?
Minnie Dlamini
Nandi Madida
Zake Bantwini
I cried endlessly when you died but I promise, I won't let the tears hide the smiles that you've given me when you were alive, If I had a flower for every time I thought of you ... I could walk in my own garden forever. Thanks to my little bro @heazysa for checking on you, I still don't know how he managed to be who he is today "The Radio Guy" he was only 17 years when you passed, at that age he needed you more than any of us. I wish you could see what he has achieved and what he has became. Truth is Ma we not entirely fine without you but we making this life work. If your Mom is alive type Happy Mother's Day Mom if she's in Heaven type Rest in peace Mom ?