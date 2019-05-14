Pic of The Day

Celebs pay tribute to their moms: 'Thank you for making us who we are'

By Unathi Nkanjeni - 14 May 2019 - 09:36
Boity and her mom are life goals.
Boity and her mom are life goals.
Image: Instagram/Boity Thulo

On Sunday celebs took to social media to shower the most important women in their lives with love and thanks.

The posts included their mothers, grandmothers, and the women who gave birth to their beautiful children.

Here are just a handful of the loving tributes posted on Mother's Day.

Pearl Thusi

Boity Thulo

Minnie Dlamini

Nandi Madida

Zake Bantwini

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Xsê, #Elections2019 results declared
Watch the moment the DA wins the Western Cape 2019 elections
X