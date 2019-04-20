Entertainment

Friends, family, fab! Inside DJ Zinhle's housewarming

By Jessica Levitt - 20 April 2019 - 09:40
Besties DJ Zinhle and Pearl Thusi together at a special event.
Image: Instagram/DJ Zinhle

DJ Zinhle may have moved into her house a while back, but that doesn't mean there can't be a big housewarming, right? Better late than never.

Zinhle's friends and family joined her as she decked out her pad in white, with touches of pink and rose gold.

Of course, her squad was there to make sure that the party was goals.

Family ❤️ @pearlthusi

And yes, Zinhle remains goals.

