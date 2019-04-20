Friends, family, fab! Inside DJ Zinhle's housewarming
DJ Zinhle may have moved into her house a while back, but that doesn't mean there can't be a big housewarming, right? Better late than never.
Zinhle's friends and family joined her as she decked out her pad in white, with touches of pink and rose gold.
Of course, her squad was there to make sure that the party was goals.
And yes, Zinhle remains goals.