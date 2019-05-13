From Pearl Thusi to Gabrielle Union, celeb moms celebrated Mother’s Day in style
Mother’s Day in celebville was not a low-key event if how our favourites celbrated is anything to go by!
Celebrity moms took to social media yesterday, sharing snaps and messages that gave us a glimpse into how the people in their lives spoiled them or even how they spoiled others.
Here are five of our favourite ways local and international celebrity moms celebrated their special day.
DJ Zinhle and Pearl Thusi
Besties DJ Zinhle and Pearl Thusi jointly celebrated Mother’s Day with their offspring and other kiddies in an all-white themed affair. There were balloons, lots of laughter and sheer joy it seems, if Instagram is anything to go by.
Kelly Khumalo
Songstress Kelly Khumalo celebrated Mother’s Day at church posting a picture on Instagram highlighting the Mother’s Day décor of colourful balloons and a Polaroid frame picture-taking station. She also praised her mother-in-law, Norma (Chad Da Don’s mother), as well as one of her family members for being “strong Godly women” who have given motherhood a new meaning.
Cardi B
Cardi B couldn’t contain her excitement and tears when she took to Instagram to talk about how she has ‘the best husband ever’ after Offset surprised her with numerous bouquets of flowers, an elaborate breakfast spread and extravagant gifts which included a designer handbag.
Gabrielle Union-Wade
Gabrielle Union-Wade looked radiant and over the moon as she celebrated wearing her own label – the Gabrielle Union Collection. The Being Mary Jane star also gushed about the gluten free pancakes that her husband, NBA star Dwayne Wade, made for her. Only her little baby girl Kaavia James seemed unbothered by all the fuss.
Takkies
Dancer, choreographer and reality TV star, Takkies spent Mother’s Day with her mom at a Fairlawns Boutique Hotel & SPA in Sandton. Posting that her mom is “My Rock, My Everything”, mother and daughter looked like they had the best of times while Takkies sent love to all the mothers and mother figures out there.