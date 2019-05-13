From Pearl Thusi to Gabrielle Union, celeb moms celebrated Mother’s Day in style

Mother’s Day in celebville was not a low-key event if how our favourites celbrated is anything to go by!

Celebrity moms took to social media yesterday, sharing snaps and messages that gave us a glimpse into how the people in their lives spoiled them or even how they spoiled others.

Here are five of our favourite ways local and international celebrity moms celebrated their special day.

DJ Zinhle and Pearl Thusi

Besties DJ Zinhle and Pearl Thusi jointly celebrated Mother’s Day with their offspring and other kiddies in an all-white themed affair. There were balloons, lots of laughter and sheer joy it seems, if Instagram is anything to go by.