SNAPS | Bonang rubs shoulders with Angelina Jolie in New York
It's no secret that Bonang is living her best life in New York.
And, apart from slaying on the fashion front - B has been rubbing shoulders with A-listers.
Bonang recently rubbed shoulders with actress Angelina Jolie at the premiere of a Netflix film.
"Today at the premiere of @netflix’s new film, The Boy Who Harnessed The Wind... I met lovely Angelina Jolie & the inspiring William Kambwamba, an innovator from Malawi... this film is a true story, based on HIS life! A must see... you’ll love it."
Talk about rubbing shoulders with the 'who's who'!
