SNAPS | Bonang rubs shoulders with Angelina Jolie in New York

By Karishma Thakurdin - 04 March 2019 - 07:07
Bonang is slaying in the Big Apple.
Image: Instagram/Bonang Matheba

It's no secret that Bonang is living her best life in New York. 

And, apart from slaying on the fashion front - B has been rubbing shoulders with A-listers. 

Bonang recently rubbed shoulders with actress Angelina Jolie at the premiere of a Netflix film. 

"Today at the premiere of @netflix’s new film, The Boy Who Harnessed The Wind... I met lovely Angelina Jolie & the inspiring William Kambwamba, an innovator from Malawi... this film is a true story, based on HIS life! A must see... you’ll love it." 

Talk about rubbing shoulders with the 'who's who'! 

