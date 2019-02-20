Four ways to rock denim, Bonang style
Everyone has that favourite pair of denims – and you can’t go wrong with a comfortable pair of jeans. But there is more to wearing denim than this. We couldn’t think of anyone better to show us how to own the look than Bonang Matheba.
Matheba, known as Queen B, is also fashion trendsetter. She always looks on point - without trying too hard. Matheba loves denim and knows how to switch it up from casual to a more glam look, how to revamp an entire outfit with simple accessories and a handbag. We take a look at some of the ways she rocks denim.
Cute Leather Jacket
You can never go wrong with a fitted leather jacket and a pair of jeans. Matheba shows us that the brighter the jacket, the better the look. So, get out that leather jacket you have stashed away, pull on your jeans and get ready to slay!
Details Matter
A plain pair of denim jeans can be boring there are ways to lift them. Try opting for a crop top to add detail and colour, and don’t be afraid to play around with layered accessories, to bring personality to your outfit.
White tee and heels!
A white T-shirt and jeans is a classic look. – it is simple and easy and almost anyone can pull it off. However, if you want to switch it up, put on a pair of your favourite heels and a bright coat, like our girl B, and transform your look from casual to high fash in a matter of seconds
Keep it casual
Sometimes you just want to sit back and relax. If you are opting for a laidback feel, pull on those favourite jeans, put on some sneakers and a cap. To add a bit of style to the casual look, take a leaf out of Queen B’s book and go for a pair of big hoop earrings.