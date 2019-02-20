Four ways to rock denim, Bonang style

Everyone has that favourite pair of denims – and you can’t go wrong with a comfortable pair of jeans. But there is more to wearing denim than this. We couldn’t think of anyone better to show us how to own the look than Bonang Matheba.

Matheba, known as Queen B, is also fashion trendsetter. She always looks on point - without trying too hard. Matheba loves denim and knows how to switch it up from casual to a more glam look, how to revamp an entire outfit with simple accessories and a handbag. We take a look at some of the ways she rocks denim.