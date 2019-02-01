Expert tips to reversing a receding hairline

You've experimented with braiding styles and slayed while wearing weaves, but if you weren't careful your hairline may have suffered as a result.

If your hairline now recedes a few centimetres too far back for your liking, take hope: celebrity hairstylists say it may be possible to repair the damage.

If there's still some very fine hair showing, the damage is likely reversible, says stylist Faith Seoue, who has cared for the locks of Pearl Thusi, Dineo Moeketsi and #hairgoals Connie Ferguson. But, she adds, if the skin around your hairline is smooth and a bit shiny (like a bald man's head), chances are you'll just need to learn to live with it.

Stylist Saadique Ryklief, who's worked with supermodel Naomi Campbell and Bonang Matheba, believes it is possible to reverse hairline damage as long as you are under 50.

Here's how: