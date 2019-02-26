SebenzaLIVE

PODCAST

LISTEN |How to have a successful career in entertainment journalism

By thango ntwasa and Ntokozo Mpanza - 26 February 2019 - 12:00
Emmanuel Tjiya and Dr Rebecca Malope.
Emmanuel Tjiya and Dr Rebecca Malope.
Image: Instagram.

Emmanuel Tjiya hails from a small village in Limpopo where his passion for fashion was born.

Although he journeyed into blogging through his site, Papiki Atelier, he soon used this as a trampoline that saw him as one of the most sought after voices in entertainment journalism.

Whether he writes online or print, Tjiya has rubbed shoulders with the likes of Bonang Matheba and Jill Scott. We speak to him about what it takes to have a successful career in journalism and how his journey can inspire others.

