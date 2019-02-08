S Mag

WATCH | Fans are here for Bonang’s impersonations of Pinky Girl

By Kyle Zeeman - 08 February 2019 - 11:18
Pinky Girl and Bonang Matheba are cousins that became sisters.
Bonang fans are convinced that their idol is the next Trevor Noah after she showed off her hilarious impersonation skills on Thursday night's episode of her reality show Being Bonang.

The star was recounting how she was planning a trip to Europe with her close friends and had told her cousin Pinky Girl to get her visa sorted out.

Of course, Pinky Girl is passing the school of procrastination cum laude and didn't do it in time.

B wasn't angry but did mock poor Pinky in a diary session for the show, which had many in tears of laughter.

It wasn't the only thing that Pinky Girl missed.

Viewers watched as Pinky ditched an important meeting so she could go build her brand. 

They claimed that she was going to go pale living in B's shadow and needed to step out.

As always, there was tons of roll their eyes for poor Pinky.

