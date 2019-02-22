IN PICTURES | Inside Bonang's latest overseas trip
Bonang is taking over the world yet again!
The Queen B first gave us the feels when she touched down in India, where she was invited to the UN Women and Procter & Gamble (P&G) #WeSeeEqual Summit in Mumbai.
Bonang was invited by P&G, which supports her Bonang Matheba Bursary Fund. At the summit, both the UN Women and P&G announced their latest commitment to gender equality across the Indian subcontinent, Middle East and Africa region.
After her philanthropic venture, Bonang then took a long haul flight to the Big Apple where she has been serving us looks including during what looked like a photo shoot. We can't wait to see what that's for!
The Queen has been slaying on the streets of New York, including showing off a uber fashionable pair of heels, joining the clear-shoe trend which we have spotted on A-listers such as the Beyonce and Rihanna who have also sported the look, dahling!
Taking us back to her 2018 New York trip, Bonang brought back the fur coat on top of what must be a Sex & the City approved pink suit.
Moghel keeps giving the people want they want, playing it up with an outfit reminiscent of last year's infamous blue ensemble. This time she wore a Lauren & Chico coat. The designers have also dressed Cardi B.
Yesterday, in what looked like a clearer day in New York, B killed us with an orange coat-dress, with a peak of a bralette, reminding us why she is up there with global fashionistas. We can't wait to see more of what she dishes out on her trip!