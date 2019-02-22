IN PICTURES | Inside Bonang's latest overseas trip

Bonang is taking over the world yet again!

The Queen B first gave us the feels when she touched down in India, where she was invited to the UN Women and Procter & Gamble (P&G) #WeSeeEqual Summit in Mumbai.

Bonang was invited by P&G, which supports her Bonang Matheba Bursary Fund. At the summit, both the UN Women and P&G announced their latest commitment to gender equality across the Indian subcontinent, Middle East and Africa region.