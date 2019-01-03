Nadia Nakai oozes sauce in single booty picture
Listen, you know you are winning at life when a single booty picture has the ability to get close on 30,000 double taps.
Ja, 30,000.
Nadia Nakai has continued to live sexy and dish up the sauce in 2019 and clearly her fans are here for it.
This one picture got all the love.
View this post on Instagram
I’ve decided the album title, wanna guess what it is???? ? OFFICIALLY on vacation with my day 1’s! Reflecting on my amazing 2018! NOW I’m prepping for my album drop!!! With my new look! (Giving the lay’d edges a break in 2019) you like!!!!? Yes New YEAR! NEW ME!!!! #NewHairDontCare #ToManyPeopleWereStartingToLookLikeBraggaAnyway #SameFlameDontMakeTheSameHeat let’s begin!!!!! #BraggaAlbumComingSoon
Ja, she posted these too. So we're blessed with the best.
If this is what 2019 looks like, we're ready.
View this post on Instagram
OFFICIALLY on vacation with my day 1’s! Reflecting on my amazing 2018! NOW I’m prepping for my album drop!!! With my new look! (Giving the lay’d edges a break in 2019) you like!!!!? Yes New YEAR! NEW ME!!!! #NewHairDontCare #ToManyPeopleWereStartingToLookLikeBraggaAnyway #SameFlameDontMakeTheSameHeat let’s begin!!!!! #BraggaAlbumComingSoon