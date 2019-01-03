Pic of The Day

Nadia Nakai oozes sauce in single booty picture

By Jessica Levitt - 03 January 2019 - 10:36
Dear 2019, thank you in advance for Nadia.
Dear 2019, thank you in advance for Nadia.
Image: Instagram/Nadia Nakai

Listen, you know you are winning at life when a single booty picture has the ability to get close on 30,000 double taps.

Ja, 30,000.

Nadia Nakai has continued to live sexy and dish up the sauce in 2019 and clearly her fans are here for it.

This one picture got all the love.

Ja, she posted these too. So we're blessed with the best.

If this is what 2019 looks like, we're ready.

View this post on Instagram

? ? @kari_sekati

A post shared by BRAGGA (@nadianakai) on

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Meet Minenhle Nxele, the man behind the scrap metal Madiba statue
Driver narrowly escapes attempted hijacking
X