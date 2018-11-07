Dress like the stars: Nadia Nakai and Major League DJz

There’s no denying that hip hop star Nadia Nakai and DJ duo Major League are at the forefront of South Africa’s diverse music industry.

Apart from her music, Nakai is known for her taste in fashion and can be described as an athleisure enthusiast as she is often seen in active wear inspired clothing. Her edgy and laidback style is undoubtedly the key reason in securing her latest deal with Redbat, an in house brand at Sportscene.

The twins behind the Major League brand, Banele and Bandile Mbere are arguably one of the most popular in the music entertainment industry. The most adorable thing about them is that they still dress exactly the same way and we can’t get enough of their swag served on the double.

If you’re looking to stand out, here are some style tips to incorporate into your own wardrobe this season: