Dress like the stars: Nadia Nakai and Major League DJz
There’s no denying that hip hop star Nadia Nakai and DJ duo Major League are at the forefront of South Africa’s diverse music industry.
Apart from her music, Nakai is known for her taste in fashion and can be described as an athleisure enthusiast as she is often seen in active wear inspired clothing. Her edgy and laidback style is undoubtedly the key reason in securing her latest deal with Redbat, an in house brand at Sportscene.
The twins behind the Major League brand, Banele and Bandile Mbere are arguably one of the most popular in the music entertainment industry. The most adorable thing about them is that they still dress exactly the same way and we can’t get enough of their swag served on the double.
If you’re looking to stand out, here are some style tips to incorporate into your own wardrobe this season:
Nadia Nakai – Athletic accents
Steal her style
- Keep the 80s alive. Introduce bright neon colours in unconventional items such as cycling shorts.
- Less is more. Stock up on boob-tubes and pair these with long running tights and chunky sneakers.
- Hairstyles: make a statement with your hair by wearing it in electric colours.
Wardrobe Inspiration:
Major League – Fashion duo
Steal their style
- Collector’s items: consider sneakers to be the basis of every outfit you wear. So begin collecting sneakers that can help uplift a simple jeans and t-shirt outfit.
- Accessorize: the art of adorning yourself with accessories is one that should be taken seriously. In this case more is more. Pair your chains with stacked rings to create a daring look.
- Events: when attending themed events refer back to men’s classics such as a black tuxedo suit or a shirt paired with suspenders for a relaxed but dandy look.
Wardrobe Inspiration:
Stockists:
American Swiss, 011 685 1434
H&M, h&m.com
Mat and May, matandmay.co.za
MRP, mrp.com
Superbalist, superbalist.com
Woolworths, woolworths.co.za