Dj Tira, Amanda Black & Drake: see what your fave celebs got up to this weekend
This weekend was all about festivals, parties and concerts. We can safely say that it was a lit weekend! From airport meetings to garden picnics we saw it all.
Amanda Black was holding it down with international singer Brandy at the Macufe Festival in Bloemfontein, while Nadia Nakai and Ayanda MVP were spotted on that side of the world too.
See what else some of your faves got up to:
It was Dj Tira's annual Gumba Fest in Ulundi and boy was it lit! Babes Wodumo's performance was a highlight of the weekend. Dj Tira seems to have come out victorious on this one!
Drake's LA concert on Saturday blew audiences away. Soul singer Adele even took to twitter to boast about the concert. Jay Z and Beyonce also decided to show up for date night.
Rare Sighting: Came across the fastest known female spitting cobra in the world at the airport - The fierce and dangerous Castis Semenyus🐍 . The last time it was spotted was reportedly by the Greek Godess of victory, however, many say it was a false discovery... Don't worry, I'm okay, just a minor irregular heartbeat from making contact. . Always good seeing you @castersemenya800m 🏃🏾♀️💨💨💨 . #AirportChronicles #CasterSemenya #SheReallyIsTheBest #YouMightHaveMissedACoupleThingsInThatCaption #ItsAllGoodThough
It seems that airports were the place to be this weekend. Maps Maponyane ran into Caster Semenya while waiting to board a flight at OR Tambo international. Rapper AKA spotted President Cyril Ramaphosa at Durban's King Shaka International airport.
It was cuteness overload after Khloe Kardashian posted a pic of the Kardashian kids having what they called a cousin cupcake party. A pink-themed party we just couldn't get enough!
Miss South Africa, Tamaryn Green was looking sexy and sultry this weekend in Sun City; a belated birthday gift from Sun International after celebrating her 24th birthday in August this year.