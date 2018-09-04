Brandy to headline Macufe

American singer Brandy has been announced as the headline act for the 2018 Mangaung African Cultural Festival (Macufe).

She is scheduled to play two events –The Main Festival and The Divas Festival – during the week-long celebration taking place in Bloemfontein from 5 to 14 October 2018.

“We’re excited to welcome Brandy to our shores. It affords us the opportunity to put South Africa’s best side by side with the worlds best to reaffirm how world-class our local talent is,” Macufe Director Mr. Mario Sefo said.

“Macufe first and foremost is about celebrating arts and culture originating in Mangaung and giving these skilled individuals working in performance spaces a major platform to showcase their talents.”

The festival will announce its full line-up throughout the week, with tickets going on sale on Friday, 7 September.

SowetanLIVE can exclusively reveal that some of the big names expected to take to the stage include Nasty C, Nadia Nakai, A-reece, Lebo Sekgobela, Benjamin Dube, Marc Lottering, Tiwa Savage, Skhumba, Mpho Popps, Kelly Khumalo, Zonke, Amanda Black, Vusa Nova, Oliver Mtukudzi, Prince Kaybee and Shekinah.

Macufe was first launched in 1997.

While the annual Main Stage festival is the centre of attraction; the event also offers comedy, jazz, gospel and all-female divas concerts.

The youth-focused Tshepe concert is a unique brand of hip hop originating from neighbouring Lesotho.